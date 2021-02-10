A man who chopped off his wife’s hands for failing to bear him children has been handed a 30-year jail sentence.
The court in Machakos, Machakos County, jailed Stephen Ngila, 39, for attempted murder for chopping off Jackline Mwende’s hands with a machete in 2016.
He has 14 days to appeal the judgement.
Justice Brenda Bartoo said the court had taken note that the accused was not remorseful for the offence. (PANA/NAN)
