The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office, on Wednesday arraigned one Abubakar Baba, before the state High Court, Kaduna, for alleged N8 million land fraud.

Baba was arraigned on a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating to the tune of N8 million to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Mr P. C. Onyeneho, told the court that sometimes in April 2018, the complainants, Maui and Tessy Peterx Ndasule, bought a piece of land worth N8 million from the defendant.

He said the location was Plot 52/54, Egypt Road, Barnawa Kaduna.

Onyeneho said that the complainants paid for the said land in three installments to the defendant’s corporate account, but it turned out he was not the genuine custodian of the land.

The prosecutor added that all efforts made by the complainants to make him refund the money paid proved abortive.

He asked the court for a commencement date of trial and for the defendant to be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS).

The defence counsel, Abu Usman, urged the court to grant the suspect bail to enable him prepare for his trial.

Justice Darius Khobo granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N2 million with one surety in like sum, and added that the surety must be resident within Kaduna metropolis.

Khobo ordered that the surety must also be a property owner with Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) which will be verified by the court and the EFCC.

He adjourned the matter till Feb. 18 2021 for hearing.