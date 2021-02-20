BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

A middle-aged man, identified as Naso, has been arrested by the homicide detectives in the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly stabbing his neighbour to death with a knife while asleep.

The incident occurred at Messiah High School street in Akure, the state capital, on Thursday.

It was gathered that an argument had earlier ensued between Naso and the deceased identified as Seyi before the suspect reportedly entered the room of the deceased and stabbed him to death.

Naso hails from the South-East while the deceased was a native of Iju-Itaogbolu in Akure North local government area of the state.

A source told LEADERSHIP that trouble started when the deceased accused the suspect (Naso) of abusing his wife in his presence.

The accusation, according to the source, did not go down well with Naso, who was said to have engaged the deceased in verbal war.

It was learnt that both the deceased and the suspect exchanged unpleasant words while some of the neighbours tried to broker peace between them.

But unknown to the neighbours, the suspect, who was not pleased with the settlement returned to his apartment at midnight to kill the deceased.

The deceased, according to the Police First Information Reports (FIR), bled to death before the neighbours could come to his aid.

A police officer, who confirmed the story to our correspondent, disclosed that the suspect was immediately arrested by detectives who acted on the information.

The officer said the case had since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

He explained that the actual cause of the argument between the two neighbours was yet to be established as efforts were on to get to the root of the matter.