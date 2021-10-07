A middle-aged man, Kenneth Nwoha, suspected to be mentally deranged yesterday in a machete attack killed his wife, Mercy and his six-year-old son, Simpson at Isiofumini Isieke community in Ebonyi local government area of Ebonyi State.

An eyewitness told LEADERSHIP on grounds of anonymity that the suspect also attacked six other persons shortly after killing his wife and son.

He said the incident happened at about 8:30pm adding that the suspect, after attacking the wife and son with the machete, which led to their death, invaded the town and attacked passersby.

The eyewitness who expressed shock over the incident noted that the suspect before the incident was normal, adding that he must have become mentally unstable shortly after waking up in the morning.

He stated that the suspect did not just attack the wife but also dismembered her with the machete.

According to him, among the six victims attacked include a seven-year-old boy and a 60-year- old man.

LEADERSHIP gathered that it took the quick intervention of the police to arrest the suspect.

While confirming the incident, the Ebonyi State police public relations officer, PPRO, DSP Loveth Oda, said the suspect was undergoing medical check up to ascertain whether he was actually mentally -deranged.

She said the six victims were critically attacked and were receiving treatment at the hospital adding that the remains of the slain wife and son had been deposited in the mortuary.

The police spokesperson said investigation would be carried out to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the unfortunate incident.