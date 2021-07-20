Men of the Ogun State police command have arrested one of the hoodlums, who allegedly kidnapped a military personnel last Friday at Alagbado area of Lagos State and used his uniform to terrorize the residents of the state.

The suspect, identified as Waliu Oloyede was arrested on Sunday at Odo Pako axis of Ota, in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government area of the state, while attempting to impersonate the army personnel whom he had earlier abducted the previous day.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital said Oloyede, alongside others now at large had at about 11: 30p.m Friday the 16th of July, 2021, abducted a military personnel of the rank of a Warrant Officer 2 (W/o2), took him to their hideouts in Alagbado where they stripped him of his uniform.

Oyeyemi further explained that the hoodlums collected the W/o2’s Identity card, and about his three ATM cards and phone before he eventually escaped from them.

The suspect however, met his waterloo when Oloyede, clad in the full W/o2 military camouflage regalia, in a failed attempt, tried to snatch a dane gun from one of the operatives of a Vigilance Group at ODO Pako area of Ota.

The development compelled the vigilance group to make a distress call across to the police at Sango Ota, thereby forcing the Divisional Police Officer in charge, Godwin Idehai, a Chief Superintendent of Police to lead a team of the security operatives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect could not give a satisfactory account of himself and was also unable to give an account of how he got the military uniform, or address of the unit where he is serving, hence he was detained for impersonation”.