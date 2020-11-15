BY HEMBADOON ORSAR,
A yet to be identified Forty year old man has set himself and his girl friend ablaze at Inikpi Street in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.
This is even as the State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the incedence told our Correspodent that by the time the Police arrived the venue the house was already in flames.
“However we learnt that both have being having misunderstanding which eventually lead to the sad incidence”
Our Correspodent gathered that the man whose identity is yet to be ascertained had locked the girl friend in the room and gone out to buy fuel which he poured on himself and his girl friend before igniting fire which burnt them to death.
Some the neighbors were murmuring that the man may have had a history of a mental problem.
She said further investigation is underway to unravel the actual cause the incident.