BY HEMBADOON ORSAR,

A yet to be identified Forty year old man has set himself and his girl friend ablaze at Inikpi Street in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

This is even as the State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the incedence told our Correspodent that by the time the Police arrived the venue the house was already in flames.

According to her “eye witness told the Police that they saw the man coming with fuel and they assumed that he wanted to use it for his generator, only for them to saw the house in flames after a while. “However we learnt that both have being having misunderstanding which eventually lead to the sad incidence” Our Correspodent gathered that the man whose identity is yet to be ascertained had locked the girl friend in the room and gone out to buy fuel which he poured on himself and his girl friend before igniting fire which burnt them to death.

His girlfriend, who was burnt beyond recognition was taken to the hospital by the Federal Road Safety Corps.

According to an eye witness, it took the intervention of men of the fire fighters department to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby apartments.