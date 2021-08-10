The police, in Akwa Ibom State, have apprehended one Samuel Cosmos Akpan, from Abak local government area of the state for allegedly stabbing to death his former roommate, one Ubong Pellen Solomon, from Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River State.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred Saturday morning at 18, Idak Okpo Lane, Uyo, the state capital, just when the deceased, who buried his late mother at the Mbiokporo cemetery, Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, was trying to get over the issue.

The late Ubong, said to be an apprentice understudying electrical trade with one Kennedy in Uyo, was said to have had an argument with the suspect, his former roommate, who came to pick up some of his remaining items after leaving the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, the late Solomon had gone to his former house to retrieve his remaining items from his friend and former roommate at 18, Idak Okpo Lane, but argument ensued as the suspect refused to release one pot to him, saying he wanted to use the pot for cooking temporarily.

“But the victim insisted that he must go with the pot and suddenly, the suspect emerged with kitchen knife and stabbed him by the lower region of the stomach.

We rushed him to the University of Uyo Clinic, where he died”, a source in the compound explained.

He added that the suspect was on the verge of fleeing after the incident when the local community youths apprehended and handed him over to the police at the area command, Uyo.

The police spokesman, Mr Odiko Macdon said, “The suspect has confessed to the crime and will have his day in court at the completion of investigation.”