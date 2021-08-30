Manchester United claimed a fortunate 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to Mason Greenwood’s late strike in the second half.

The win means Man United have now gone 28 games unbeaten away, breaking the record set by Arsenal in the 2002-2004 season.

Summer signing Raphael Varane made his debut and marked it with the assist for Greenwood’s goal.

Wolves had Man United on the ropes early on in the game with their counter attacks causing all sorts of issues.

The first saw Adama Traore split Fred and Paul Pogba before Raul Jimenez shot straight at De Gea.

Moments later Aaron Wan-Bissaka had to make a goal-saving tackle as Trincao’s shot beat De Gea but was cut out before crossing the goal-line.

And another run and shot from Traore missed the target moments later as he gave United a torrid time from the off.

Wolves’ biggest chance fell to Romain Saiss and De Gea pulled off two stunning saves to deny the Moroccan from a corner.

But Wolves would regret their prolificacy as United claimed a controversial winner.

Ruben Neves thought he’d been fouled by Pogba but the Red Devils played on and Greenwood’s strike towards goal hit the back of the net as Jose Sa failed to get a full hand on the shot.

It was a second league win of the season for United who moved up to third on seven points in the league table.

For Wolves, it is a third straight league defeat and they now occupy 18th with zero points.