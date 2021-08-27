Manchester United have confirmed they have reached an agreement to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

United said the deal for the 36-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner was subject to personal terms, visa and a medical.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games in his first spell at Old Trafford before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester,” said a United statement.

United’s announcement came after a dramatic 24 hours in which Manchester City made contact with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes.

However, Ronaldo has opted to return to United where he spent six years and won three Premier League titles, one Champions League, two League Cups and one FA Cup – as well as the Fifa Club World Cup and Community Shield – under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Initially, Ronaldo thought there was no chance of a deal with his former club, but United have decided to make it happen.