ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and had already been self-isolating following close contact with another person who had Covid-19.

The Argentine is the latest Citizens player to contract the virus, saying he was already in self-isolation following close contact with a carrier

Aguero, who has struggled with injuries this season, did not feature in City’s Premier League win over Aston Villa on Wednesday night and has not featured for the team since January 3, when he made a four-minute cameo in the 3-1 victory against Chelsea.

He wrote on Twitter: “After a close contact, I’ve been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for Covid-19. I had some symptoms and I’m following doctor’s orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!”

After a close contact, I’ve been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for COVID 19. I had some symptoms and I’m following doctor’s orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!

Manchester City have been one of the worst-affected clubs in the Premier League in terms of the number of positive coronavirus tests, with Aguero now making it a total of nine players having tested positive for Covid-19.

That includes first-team stars such as Eric Garcia, Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker, who all missed City’s win over Chelsea. Goalkeeper Scott Carson and 18-year-old midfielder Cole Palmer then tested positive on January 6.