A first-class traditional ruler in Rivers State, Eze Leslie Eke, has declared that several chieftaincy stools currently existing in the state do not have history backing such stools.

He therefore appealed to the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) to embark on writing books on history of chieftaincy stools in Nigeria and Rivers State, in particular in order to expose such stools.

Eke spoke yesterday at an event to mark ANA’s 40th anniversary celebration, which held at the auditorium of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.

The monarch said: “ANA should help in the writing of the history of stools, chieftaincy stools in our country and Rivers State in particular because people make this up.

“When you write, you do investigation and interview people to be sure that what you put on paper is correct. You have to write about stools we have in Rivers State because so many of them don’t have history, they don’t have basis. Any stool that does not have history is not a stool.”

Speaking at the event, former vice chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Mimi Briggs, said problems facing the country could be resolved through creative writing.

Briggs said: “It is the young ones that we are depending upon, all the problems of this country you can resolve them with creative writing. If you write something, people will read them.”

Earlier in his address, ANA national president, Dr Camillus Ukah, expressed happiness that the association has remained together for 40 years.