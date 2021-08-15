An unspecified number of passengers were feared dead as a vehicle they were travelling in skidded of the road and plunged into an excavation pit in Ebonyi State on Saturday.

The pit is said to be about 32 feet deep.

The accident, which occurred around 1:30pm, happened along Abakaliki-Ikwo expressway at Enyigba-Izzi community in Abakaliki local government area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were already on ground to ensure the availability of security and management of traffic as of the time of this reporting.

Meanwhile, local divers involved in the rescue operation confirmed that the vehicle involved is a shuttle bus.