The Maritime Arbitrators Association of Nigeria (MAAN) has elected a new set of executives to pilot the affairs of the association.

The executives, who were elected at MAAN’s 15th annual general meeting (AGM), virtually attended by its members, would pilot the affairs of the association in the coming years.

After the election, Bodunrin Adewole emerged as president, Mrs. Jean Chiazor Anishere as vice president and Mrs. Igbeaku Evulukwu as honorary secretary.

Other elected members of the executive council are; Mrs. Oluseyi Adejuyigbe; Professor Ike Ehiribe C. and Sir Osuala Nwagbara.

Prior to his nomination and election as the president of MAAN, Adewole served as its chairman, Training and Ethics Committee as well as vice president from 2016 to 2021.

Apart from being an author and a Lagos-based legal practitioner, the VC, Anishere is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. She was prior to her election as MAAN Vice President, a practicing arbitrator and a respected voice in the maritime industry. She is also the former President, Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association, Nigeria (WISTA).

MAAN, in a statement, said, in accordance with its constitution, its past presidents will remain as members of the executive council.

MAAN was founded in Nigeria in 2005 as a professional organisation to provide effective cost and efficient alternative dispute resolution of maritime disputes in Nigeria through arbitration, mediation and all other alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms.

