Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has urged the Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) to market their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), by correcting the negative impression Nigerians have about the party because of the current insecurity in the country.

He stated this when he played host to the pro-Yemi Osibanjo group in his office yesterday, advising them to sell the party for the people to understand its tremendous efforts despite the security challenges and low incomes in the country.

According to Masari, the spate of insecurity has overshadowed the good deeds of the Buhari administration, and in six years the government has made an impact that history would remember him, especially in the areas of social intervention and introduction of a policy; ‘Feed yourself with what you grow’ that helped in salvaging the country from the COVID-19 hardships.

He said: “What is before us all is to work for APC towards winning the 2023 election.

“Those that started the democratic transition in 1999, their source of revenue has never gone down up to 2015, and when we took over the revenue went down as much as low as 27- 28 per dollars, around November and December 2017. Despite that, the federal, state and local governments have not failed in paying salaries up to date.”

The governor said at the right time he would make his position known on the movement, and advised them to prioritise the party first before the mission.

Earlier, the national coordinator of the group, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, said they were at the Government House, Katsina to seek his counsel and support to accelerate possibilities that would make Vice President Yemi Osibanjo continue the good work of President Buhari in 2023.

He added that the pro-APC group with membership from across every sector had begun the movement in 2019 because of the experience, capacity, eloquence and credibility.