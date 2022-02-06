National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association (PETROAN), Dr Billy Harry, has hinted that his group has opened discussions with the federal government on the adoption of the 3P technologies, which guarantees genuineness and appropriateness of oil product from purchase to delivery.

Speaking on the sidelines of the presentation/demonstration of the 3P, also known as Production Products Passport and the Petroleum Passport Seal, in Port Harcourt, Dr Harry said with the technology, Nigeria’s days of fighting illegal oil thieves and illegal refineries are over

He confirmed that his group’s partnership with the Rivers state will boost the current fight against the illegal oil refiners and those engaged in bunkering in the Niger Delta region and beyond

On how the technology works, Harry said, if a truck is linked with the 3P technology, the technology provides proof that the product in the truck, sold and being delivered to anywhere in the country is genuine and not sourced from an illegal source, and not fake.

“The technology would also show that the product is not adulterated. The receiver of the products will be sure to receive them intact. The 3P will indicate the source of the petroleum product, and if it is adulterated or not. If it is from the illegal refineries, anyone including a security agent accosting on the road, will know.

“If there was any tampering, both the owner and eventual buyer will know. The 3P would indicate if anything, including reduction of the product on the way, happened. It would also help government to know the exact quantity of oil and gas sold and consumed in the country,” the PETROAN president said

He confirmed that his group is currently discussion with officials of the petroleum resources ministry with the view to partnering with the Nigerian government at the federal level. “The partnership with the Rivers state government will provide the test-run that the federal would need to confirm its efficacy,” Billy said

Attesting the efficacy of the 3P technology during the presentation/demonstration ceremony in Port Harcourt, the state commissioner of energy and natural resources, Peter Medee, said the 3P is timely, and from another dimension, will assist the state government in the current drive against illegal refineries, fake products and products diversion.

