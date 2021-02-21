By Francis Okoye |

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru has said that the few days attacks on Marte and Dikwa in Borno State were a ploy by the Boko Haram terrorists to distract ongoing offensive against the insurgents in some of their enclaves.

Attahiru said this on Saturday during his operational visit where he held a closed-door meeting with the theatre commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, and other principal officers of the Command.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boko Haram terrorists had on Monday attacked Marte where it was reported that some soldiers were lost, and Dikwa where many residents on Friday fled to Ajiri in Mafa, a neighbouring local government after the terrorists reportedly attacked military formation in Dikwa.

While disclosing the purpose of his visit, the COAS said following the ongoing offensive against the Boko Haram terrorists, there was the need for the Army Command to visit the theatre and make an appraisal, and to also encourage troops and raise their morals for subsequent successes the Army is expecting.

He said:” As you know, some of the areas where Boko Haram terrorists were deployed before have been cleared.

“And in the theatre of war, where other areas are making success, the adversary would want to distract you.

“And that was an example of what we had in Marte and Dikwa. Good enough, the troops gave a good account of themselves and took on the terrorists decisively.

So that is that aspect.

“We will also encourage troops and bring in more combat Multipliers. That is what we will continue all through the theatre.

“ At this juncture, let me also assure Nigerians that what we are doing in this theatre will be replicated across all the other areas of operations around the country, so that we will give a final knock to Boko Haram and indeed bandits and others who perpetrate acts of criminality around Nigeria, “ the Army Chief added.