Chairman/chief executive of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), General Muhammad Buba Marwa (rtd,) has called for a premarital drug test for intending couples in Nigeria to protect the institution of marriage from the danger of drug abuse.

Marwa said the test would help in the fight against drug abuse and misuse in the country.

The NDLEA boss disclosed this in Kano when he paid a courtesy visit yesterday to the Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in his office yesterday.

He said the agency had laid down modalities that would mitigate the menace of drug abuse in the country.

The NDLEA chief said two million kilogrammes of drugs had been confiscated by the agency from January to date adding that when he assumed office to date. The drugs are worth more than N100 million.

He said 8000 persons had been arrested and 1,600 prosecuted and jailed within the period under review.

He said based on the current assessment of the situation as far as drugs is concerned, Kano is having minimal cases of drugs in the Country compared to her previous records.

“Numerous steps were being taken by both the federal and state governments to check the menace of drugs in the country.”

In his remarks, Ganduje expressed delight at his visit and pledged his administration’s commitment to reducing the menace of drug abuse in the state.

According to the governor it has become imperative to synergize with the NDLEA in order to check drug abuse in the state.