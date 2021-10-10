Call it host and win, you will not be wrong as the lady captain of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Maryrose Richard-Obioha, emerged champion of the 21st Ladies Close Golf tournament.

The amiable and ever smiling amateur golfer was adjudged overall winner after grossing 197 with the nett of 148 score to outplay 65 other competitors who featured in the 36 holes tourney.

Maryrose, who was not surprised about her feat, vowed to defend the title next season.

“I’m not surprised that I won the Close. I am so happy to win the trophy. It was not easy shaking off the duties of organizing the event and emerging the winner among other ladies who were equally good golfers. I hope to keep up the good work and defend the trophy next year. I thank everyone who supported us to make this a dream come true.”

In the ladies handicap 0-18 category, Police Officer Amina Wilfred played 150 Nett to emerge the winner while her colleague and rival on the course, Rachael Danjuma finished second with the best nett of 158 as the secretary of the Club, Lizzy Asomugha won the 4th place best nett.

Patience Katchy played 153 best nett to win handicap 19-36 category, but tied with J. Ayu on count back with the same score margin.

In the eaglet veteran ladies, N. Nwaogu grossed 104 to emerge winner while M.F.Mmakwe won the super veterans.

The Men’s best gross prize went to former captain of the club, Okey Igweh. Chairman of the board of trustees, IBB International Golf and Country Club, General IBM Haruna (Rtd) was full of praise for organisers of the event.

“I will advise the young ones to engage themselves in the game of golf because golf is a special game. Kudos must be given to those who make this possible as the name suggests, the competition is meant for the ladies who are registered members of the club,”. he said.

In her reaction after the 3-day event, the secretary of the Ladies Golf Section, Lizzy Asomugha, who won the longest drive, said, ” I will like to say it has been a very good one and ladies are so happy to play in the beautiful course made possible by our dear lady captain, Maryrose Richard-Obioha”.

This year’s Ladies Close Golf Championship was teed-off last week Thursday by the former Speaker of House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara as well as other dignitaries.