BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has flagged – off the state contributory healthcare scheme, saying it would significantly reduce the catastrophe of expenditure among the people of the state.

Commissioning the scheme yesterday, the governor said the primary purpose for the establishment of the scheme was to ensure provision of adequate funds that would be efficiently used to provide quality health services to all residents of the state, especially the vulnerable women and children under five years.

He said, “In line with the save policy on healthcare system, one per cent of the state actual allocation is been appropriated in the 2021 budget and D dedicated to state contributory health management equity funds for the vulnerable groups and the merchant grants for the basic healthcare funds as well as to argument risk for the contributory healthcare scheme.”

He noted that the government has set up several interventions to provide a suitable healthcare system in order to achieve universal health coverage to ensure all residents of the state have access to quality healthcare services.

Governor Masari added that plans are underway to also integrate retired civil servants into the scheme as soon as the state pension contributory law is passed.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State contributory healthcare management agency is to register a total of 53,241,147 in the 361 political wards under the basic healthcare provision fund to cater for the vulnerable population, including pregnant women, children under 5, the aged, disabled persons and victims of banditry.