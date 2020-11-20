BY ABAH ADAH |

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has admonished residents of Unguwar Dutse, Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state to take advantage of the 300KVA transformer installed in that area by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to boost their economic activities.

The Governor who gave the advice while commissioning grid extension electrification (33/0.415kv Transformer project said the project would be used to power schools, hospitals and businesses across the community.

“This project will not just provide electricity to homes but will also be used to power schools, hospitals and businesses across the community,” he noted.

Represented by his Senior Special Adviser on Power, Engr. Mansur Musa, Masari told the residents that the grid extension project of REA would provide reliable electricity, which in turn would lead to more productivity for the people and the neighbouring communities.

He enjoined them to protect the transformer from being vandalised and work with stakeholders in the industry to ensure the sustainability of the project.

REA Managing Director/CEO, Ahmad Ahmad, said the agency was tackling the nation’s power challenge one community at a time.

He said, “This is the time for men, women, and youths to display the well known Nigerian spirit of innovation and creativity, as you take full advantage of the access to stable power development.”

The REA boss said the agency designed the off-grid intervention to enhance the socio-economic status of the village, boost productivity and provide jobs in the community.

On their part, Unguwar Dutsen Village Head, Gambo Wada, said as a rural area, they were glad that the community would now experience the prosperity electricity could provide, noting that business opportunities in farming, processing, storage, and external trades would become a reality for the people.