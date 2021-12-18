The Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), the umbrella association of all automotive journalists in Nigeria, has named leading auto distributing company and sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, Massilia Motors, the Most Innovative Auto Company of the Year.

Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, presented the award plaque on behalf of NAJA, to Massilia Motors, at the 2021 NAJA Awards held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.

Mr. Patrice Porte, managing director of Massilia Motors, who personally accepted the award stated that “Massilia Motors was delighted with the honour and will continue to provide high performance vehicles and top notch after-sales services.”

The managing director who recently assumed that position, said “I have joined a dynamic team in Nigeria that is committed to the success of the company in providing effective mobility solutions to customers across the country.”

Also speaking, General Manager Sales, Massilia Motors, Mr. Tunji Itiola, said “This year, our focus has been on enhancing customer satisfaction. We put in place measures to understand their expectations and to respond to their requests in a timely manner. We are also pleased to announce the launch of the all new Outlander and the latest version of the ASX and Eclipse Cross. We are confident these new models will enrich our customers driving experience by bringing more comfort, technology and reliable road performance.’’

Meanwhile, Massilia Motors’ Head of Marketing and Communication, Funmi Abiola, was also recognized by NAJA as the Marketing/Communication Manager of the year. It would be recalled that earlier in the year, Massilia Motors was equally awarded as the Most Innovative auto company in Nigeria by Marketing Edge magazine.

The company has made headlines with its innovative activities in the industry such as the Mitsubishi Heritage Week, the virtual Pajero Sport launch (first of its kind in Nigeria) and the launch of a 360 degree virtual showroom.

The Mitsubishi virtual showroom enables its customers and prospects to virtually tour the showroom and have a feel of the different Mitsubishi models from the comfort of their homes or offices.

Massilia Motors distributes different Mitsubishi models such as L200 Pickup, Pajero, Pajero Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and ASX.