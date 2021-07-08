Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, his Enugu State counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal will be conferred with honourary doctorate degrees (honoris causa) by Estam Formation University on July 17.

Also, former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha will be among the recipients of the honourary doctorate degree award.

According to the representative of Estam Formation University, Segun Salami, the award is given to the politicians based on their contributions to the society, academic standing, good governance and philanthropic gestures.

The institution said Governor Matawalle would be honoured with an honourary doctorate degree in Political Science for his good management of security and economic crises in Zamfara State with human face under conflicting political pressure.

Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, according to the organisers, will bag an honourary doctorate degree in Public Administration for rural development and good governance in the state.

The university also disclosed that while the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, will receive honourary doctorate degree in International Relations for integration of modern day Nigerian in democracy, his counterpart in Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello, will be honoured with a doctor of Political Science for involvement of youths in development of democracy in Nigeria.

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, according to the organisers of the awards, will be given honourary doctorate degree in Public Administration for harnessing selfless service and charity for political development.

Estam University is an English-speaking university in Cotonou, Benin. It was accredited by the Ministry Of Education in Cotonou, Benin Republic and the Ministry of Education in Nigeria.