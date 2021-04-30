BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja |

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has saluted Nigerian workers and felicitated with them as they joined the rest of the world in commemorating the International Workers Day on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

A statement by the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, on Friday, said Lawan recalled the historic contributions of the workers in the struggle for the independence of Nigeria and emancipation of workers and the masses.

He also noted that the significance of May 1, which has been set aside every year to celebrate workers as the creators of wealth and to reflect on how to improve their work environment and welfare.

“I felicitate with the Nigerian workers on this occasion of the Worker’s Day of International Solidarity and Unity.

“The Nigerian Labour Movement has a proud heritage beginning from the heroic contributions of its founding fathers like Pa Micheal Imodu and his contemporaries in the struggle for the independence of Nigeria and emancipation of workers and the masses.

“The Nigerian workers across the generations since then have continued to drive economic productivity, nation-building and democratic governance in the country.

“I commend their patience, understanding and also their resilience in the face of the current challenges that our nation is facing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The National Assembly believes in the well-being and welfare of the workers and will always provide legislative support for every effort to tackle their challenges and improve the work environment.

“I assure you of the resolute commitment of the Ninth Senate to its mantra of ‘Work for Nigeria’.

“By this, we will continue to stand by the Nigerian workers to rid our statute books of anti-labour laws and promote legislations that will make our society a better place for the working people,” Lawan said.

The Senate President, however, urged the organised labour to always look at the larger picture and consider higher national interest in their responses to government policies and actions.

Lawan, thefore, wished the workers a peaceful and happy celebration of this year’s May Day.