Middle Belt Youth Forum (MBYF) has warned a Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) against giving an ethnic and religious coloration to the recent unfortunate killing of some travellers in Jos, Plateau State.

The forum which said it condemn the attacks and offered sympathies to victims and re[1]lations of the dead, said they are appalled by CNG’s malevolent attempt at painting the unfortunate incident in religious and ethnic coloration.

A statement jointly signed by Nasiru Jagaba, Emmanuel Zopmal and Chris Aba on behalf of the Middle Belt, the youth said they are surprised that despite the intermittent coldblooded murders on the Plateau and other parts of the North, the group only found its voice when some elements attacked travellers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is on record that not only Plateau State but the entire North has been turned into a river of bloodshed, with hundreds of communities decimated and thousands of innocent citizens killed without a whimper from the group.

“More worrisome, the de[1]liberate attempt at demonising the Irigwe ethnic nationality as perpetrators of these killings has been orchestrated without any evidence. Not only were hundreds of homes reduced into rubble in five Irigwe communities, no fewer than 76 Irigwe persons were brutally murdered with[1]in a span of four days in the last two weeks without any attempt by the security forces to bring the killers to justice.”