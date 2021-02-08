By HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Middle Belt Journalists Forum (MBJF) is set to inaugurate her new executive members today.

The ceremony which is expected to take place at NUJ secretariat, Abuja will last for only 3 hours (4-7) pm and will feature three key guest speakers: Hon Jibrin Sabo Keana, ex ALGON Chief, Dr Yakubu Pam of the NCWPB and the representative of the Lar Foundation, Prof Joseph Golwa.

However, because of Covid19, only (50) special invited guests wearing face mask shall be allowed into the venue while provision made for a Weblink for the zooming of the event live for members outside Abuja.

The list of the newly elected officials to be inaugurated are Jonathan Ipaa, (Nasarawa), President, Oikeke Igado-Kure (Benue), National Secretary Mark Lonjan (Plateau), Deputy President Mrs Josephine Fhain Southern Kaduna) Treasurer, Yakubu Taddy (Taraba), Publicity Secretary, Elijah Vanger (Benue), Financial Secretary, Solomon Nda Isaiah (Niger), Welfare Secretary Mark Maya (Kogi), Auditor, Tordue Salem, Ex Officio and Alfred Akwe (Nasarawa), Asst. Secretary.

Board of Advisers: Simon Reef Musa, Philip Nyam, Jones Shamah, Amos Dunia, Jacob Edi, Faruk Adejo, Ben Agande, Anza Philip and Dennis Mernyi.

Meanwhile, in order to ease the workload on the national secretariat, the administration of the Middle Belt Journalists Forum, MBJF, has been decentralized.

The following Admins are appointed and empowered as Admin Officers: Yakubu Taddy, Chief Admin base in Jos, Plateau, Mrs Oikeke Igado Kure, National Secretary base in Abuja, FCT, Jimila Abubakar, base in Lafia, Nasarawa, Williams Ayosu, base in Jalingo, Taraba state.

Others are Solomon Nda-Isaiah for Niger State, Mark Maya base in Lagos, Evelyn Dadu, Southern Kaduna, Alfred Akwe, Nasarawa, Moses Gbande, Jos, Plateau State, Josephine Fhain, Abuja.