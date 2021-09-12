Brand ambassadors of Goldberg lager beer, Odunlade Adekola, comedian Debo Adebayo, aka Mr. Macaroni and Dj Kaywise featured in a television commercial titled ‘Omoluabi’.

The commercial was launched on Saturday, September 11, 2021 to mark the inaugural edition of Goldberg World Omoluabi Day.

The Goldberg World Omoluabi Day is a day set aside to celebrate industrious individuals in society who, in various capacities, have left an impact. It is Goldberg’s way of showing gratitude and respect to these titans of their respective communities.

Omoluabi vividly captures the spirit of the Yoruba people, predominant settlers in the southwestern region of Nigeria and highlights specific characters worth celebrating in a typical Owambe setting.

The plot centers around one of the brand’s slogans ‘The mark of respect’ to tell a story of properly observing customary processions. This theme comes to light when the groom-to-be flouts one of the wedding protocols by not removing his cap as a show of respect. Consequently, he was chastised by the father of the bride. He eventually does what was respectably required of him for the ceremony to continue.

Held at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Olaoluwa Babalola, Senior brand manager, Goldberg who was at the premier said, “At the core of Goldberg is identity. Over the years, the brand has been at the forefront of promoting the culture and tenets of the average southwesterner while celebrating and rewarding true Omoluabis. We hope to send a message to the younger ones about the importance of culture in our lives. Be it in terms of organization and nation-building. It is for them to realize that identity is important.

To be proud of their origin story.”

The well-attended premiere was host to high profile personalities like The Ooni of Ife, Mr. Macaroni, Odunlade Adekola, DJ Kaywise, Nollywood act, Lateef Adedimeji to mention a few.