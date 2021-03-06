By IGHO OYOYO

Medical Practitioners under the auspices of Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) said they are set to launch a N10bn intervention funds to take care of challenges of pregnant woman and aged people within and outside the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Dr. Iyke Odo, President of the association who made this known while speaking at a press conference in Abuja, on the 100 years anniversary of AGPMPN in Nigeria, said that the launching of the intervention funds would commensurate the 100 years celebration of the association.

Odo said that to address the issues of effective health insurance and the challenges of mother and child mortality rate, they will be launching a N10bn project development funds in May 25, 2021, to cover all the health insurance related areas in the country.

He explained that the money would be used to support the vision of the association to save one million mothers over the next five years, that the concept is if a pregnant woman is saved through pregnancy and labour of child bearing, the lives of their children have been saved.

“By this you have reduced the mortality rate for both mother and child. To achieve this, we have zone the entire Nigeria landscape along the geo political zones, but for us and the purpose of this project, each geopolitical zone is now a life zone. So, we have six life zones and each life zone will have its own constituent with hospital on wheels, what we have called the mobile health solution.

“A detachment of permanent hospital staff would be put in place for each zone and the zones would be mapped out through the calendar from January to December and we will know in advance where we are going to visit at rural communities.

“We are going to put in mobile consulting rooms on the road, mobile pharmacies, mobile laboratories, mobile xrays, mobile ultrasans and mobile theaters. As we access any community, we will be there and camp there for one week, educating the people, consulting, treating, medical, surgical,” he said.

According to the association’s president, while this is happening, the maternity in the community, the midwives and TPAs would be trained to do basic things in the best practices as recommended.

“Antenatal care would look simple when nothing seems to be wrong, but when something goes wrong, that is when skills and expertise come in. Because we know as doctors that this midwives, even in the rural and urban areas, including Abuja here, they see more Nigerian pregnant women more than the ones in the hospitals, both public and private.

“So we need to educate and empower them with skills and competence, and expose them to the use of basic devices. They should be able to check the urine of the pregnant women, check their blood level, check for HIV and even to monitor their blood pressure and know when to refer their patients, this is critical.

“They should trained to keep records of their patients, and to submit such records to government centers. At labour, what do this women need? How do you monitor labour effectively, professionally, ethically in the way that is recommended as standard, any where in the world. What are the red lines you must not cross when a woman is in labour? Many do not understand, so they determined to deliver the woman virginally by fire by force.

“It does not work that way. There are women who will never deliver virginally, for so many reasons. So, if you have been licensed to own a maternity, you have to be properly trained to know what to do. There is a time to refer the woman and you can reasonable guarantee the doctor to intervene, save the woman and save the baby.

This are the things we are going to be doing over the next five years,” he said.