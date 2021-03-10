ADVERTISEMENT

Megan Thee Stallion is helping put women on top with her latest $1million campaign with Fashion Nova that she announced on International Women’s Day.

The rapper’s Women on Top philanthropic initiative works to empower women by supporting their education, businesses, charities and organizations with donations, scholarships and grants. Every day throughout the month of March, which is Women’s History Month, Fashion Nova Cares will highlight the female recipients who were pre-selected to receive $25,000 or more, for a total of $1 million. Those interested in applying can head to Fashion Nova Cares’ official website and submit their email address, phone number, Instagram handle and personal story.

“I’m excited to collaborate with Fashion Nova Cares on the Women on Top initiative and be part of giving $1 million to support women led businesses and organizations,” the “Hot Girl” artist said in an official statement. “These donations are life changing and will help women of all ages get one step closer to making their dreams a reality.”

Megan Thee Stallion Is Helping Rebuild Her Houston Hometown Following Winter Freeze

Previously, Megan and her “WAP” collaborator Cardi B teamed up with Cash App and Twitter following their song’s historic No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 in August to give away $1 million as a way to honor women during the viral conversation about female empowerment following the song’s release. In October, Megan also launched a Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund specifically for women of color pursuing their degree around the time of her single release of the same name featuring Young Thug.

Source: Billboard