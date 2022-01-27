Recent media reports claim that Nigeria lost not less than $3.5 billion revenue to crude oil theft in 2021 alone, representing about 10 percent of the country’s foreign reserves. An earlier report had also indicated that Nigeria lost almost 200 million barrels of crude in the first 11 months of the year, mainly due to oil theft.

Similarly, available data also reveal that Nigeria lost 42.25 million barrels in 2019 and 53.28 million barrels in the previous year owing to the same oil theft. As if these were not bad enough, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said the country loses more than 115,000 barrels per day to oil theft and vandalism.

Chief Executive Officer of NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe, disclosed this in a presentation made to the Senate Committee on Petroleum, Upstream during an oversight meeting at its headquarters in Abuja.

It is important to note that in September last year, the federal government set up a committee on the recovery of crude oil and illegally refined petroleum products. The group comprised the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, the Nigerian Army, Navy, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. Yet the country experienced huge losses throughout the rest of the year in spite of the best efforts of the anti-oil theft committee.

We wish to state unequivocally that in the face of dwindling revenues, this development is unacceptable and should not be allowed to fester. The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in its 2019 report said that Nigeria lost about $42 billion to crude theft as well as domestic and refined petroleum products losses from 2009 and 2018.

The report gave the breakdown of the losses to include about $38.5 billion on crude theft alone, $1.6 billion on domestic crude, and another $1.8 billion on refined petroleum products. NEITI blamed the losses on the government for not embracing oil fingerprinting technology, the absence of comprehensive metering infrastructure of all oil facilities, and other creative strategies to combat the growing menace.

Experts adduce the effects of oil theft to include pipeline vandalism, criminal sabotage, illegal refineries in oil-producing communities and warned that they are a threat to the safety and livelihoods of the environment and, in particular, the communities where these illegal refineries operate.

There is no gainsaying it, in our opinion, that crude oil theft has continued to thrive because of the collusion of security officials, the communities and political leaders with criminal elements working on their behalf.

This newspaper is worried that despite the burgeoning effects of oil theft on the national revenue, oil being the highest revenue earner for the country, successive governments have continued to pay lip service to this brazen act of sabotage.

It is even more saddening that due to a shortfall in revenue, the government has resorted to borrowing to fund budgets. At the moment, almost all the major ongoing projects are being funded with borrowed funds igniting fears that the country might be heading for another debt trap, not too long after it received debt forgiveness from the Paris Club.

According to reports from Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria is saddled with a debt stock of N38 trillion as of September 2021, which represents a N5 trillion increase from its previous N33 trillion as of December 2020.

it is instructive to note that oil theft in Nigeria is made easier by several factors. Weak infrastructure, such as old oil pipelines, make it easier for thieves to gain access to the crude. In addition, general underinvestment across the sector and poor security of the country’s waterways hamper efforts to tackle the crime.

We, therefore, suggest that the federal government must urgently inject funds into acquiring technologies that could monitor oil and gas pipelines across the country to recognise sabotage or human interference and prevent them before they are carried out. It is becoming exceedingly obvious that the country cannot afford to allow this mindless stealing to continue. More so as her revenue sources have shrunk in the past years, forcing it to rely more on crude oil exports.

This newspaper is of the considered opinion that regardless of the instability in the international oil market, the nation’s oil production and sales, if well managed, some of the desperate tax regimes being currently introduced to shore up government’s revenue, with their excruciating adverse effects on the citizens, might not be necessary.

However, we are compelled to recommend stiff penalties for perpetrators of these crimes. It requires political will on the part of the government. Security personnel, community and political leaders involved in this sleaze must be named and shamed. Beyond that, the government must go the whole hog by prosecuting the culprits to serve as deterrents.