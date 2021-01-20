The dreaded Niger Delta Militant group, the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) has sparked off new apprehension in the region following the threat issued against oil and gas operations over the alleged employment scam in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to the MEND, they are ready to shatter the existing peace in the region within the next seven days if the deployment letters are not issued to genuine and eligible indigent Niger Delta youths shortlisted by the NDDC since August, 2019.

The MEND, in a statement by its spokesman, Gen. Gbomo Jomo, the seven days ultimatum is to allow the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Barr. Effiong Okon Akwa, the sole administrator of the NDDC, Sen. Peter Nwaboshi; the chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta, and every person so connected to the management of the NDDC to prevail on the Commission to issue the employment letter to the selected youths.

According to MEND’s statement, while the group have decided to remain silent in matters of appointment of the chief executives of the Commission and contracts award, it would amount to daring the group when issue of employment of competent yet helpless Niger Delta youths are politicized just because they do not have highly placed persons at the corridors of power.

“Our attention has been drawn for the umpteenth time to the wicked antics by some highly placed individuals within the Niger Delta Region and that of the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to shortchange our already bleeding and marginalized people, as regards to aclear case of marginalization of merited employees of the Commission.

“First, we must have to sound it, if that is what is required to pass the message across to those allowing themselves to be used to threaten the peace achieved in the Niger Delta, that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that has turned to a cocoa farm for every greedy Nigerian politician, is a product of the Ijaw struggleand every brick of that Commission represents an ounce of the blood of a Niger Delta agitator.

“Even though for regional interests, we the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) had opted to stay out of the corruption and rot taking place at the NDDC, but since some have sworn never to give peace a chance, we must at this time take particular interest as it was always supposed to be.

“We are very much aware that documentation of these employees was since completed sometime in August, 2019, after the issuance of their employment letters, and their deployment letters were due to be issued out before a wicked directive was issued stalling the entire process in order to simply to accommodate the interest of bigwigs in the Presidency”, MEND lamented.