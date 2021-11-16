Michael Owen Oriakhi of Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club of Port Harcourt has described the ongoing Nigeria Men’s Premier Basketball League Final 8 at the Indoor Sports Hall of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, as the best thing that has happened to his career.

Oriakhi, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports shortly after helping Rivers Hoopers to reach the final following their hard-fought 85-76 victory against Nigeria Customs in the semifinals on Monday, said the competition is a good exposure for him.

“The competition is a very good exposure for me, especially that I have not really played competitive games for a long time in this country,” Oriakhi said. “For me coming outside to play against senior players who have played for the national teams is really a good experience for me.”

The former Hoops and Read forward insists his side has what it takes to win the competition and represent Nigeria well in the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

“Qualifying for the final means we have the stars to win the competition and represent Nigeria well in the Basketball Africa League (BAL),” Oriakhi stated.

Oriakhi contributed 24 points with three rebounds to help Hoopers edge out hard fighting Nigerian Customs.

Rivers Hoopers will trade-tackle Gombe Bulls in the final match after the Bulls shock Kano Pillars 79-67 defeat in their semifinal match to reach the final.