Borno as a State is not just popular because of its unfortunate insurgency that had cost over 40,000 lives, with properties worth billions of naira that were destroyed, but diversity of culture from its multi ethnic groups makes the State a home of culture that unifies disagreeing interests.

One of the cultures that has been celebrated for years and indeed remarkable is the Menwara cultural festival of the people of Shani local government area of Borno, in southern part of the State.

No thanks to the lingering Boko Haram/ ISWAP insurgency that bedeviled the state which put celebration of Menwara festival on hold before the relative peace currently experienced in most part of the state which enabled citizens to celebrate the 2021 Menwara festival.

It is a pre-harvest festival which takes place before the commencement of the year’s harvest, normally in the month of October/ November.

The day of the festival is decided by the Emir in consultation with the elders of the community and which normally coincides with the appearance of new moon

When the date is decided, it is communicated to the various community leaders’ kingmakers, traditional title holders , district and village heads.

Various communities are directed to rehearse their cultural performances so that they will showcase this at the festival with the spirit of competition to outwit other communities that would also perform in the occasion.

Sighting of the New Moon Crescent.

The sighting of the new moon epitomise official commencement of the Menwara festival. This is normally between 5 to 6pm at the town square before the Emir’s palace. The Emir in his royal regalia is escorted from his palace to the venue of the event by the royal band and neatly arranged hierarchical cultural groups, kingmakers and title holders.

Then the appearance of the Emir as he emerges from the palace with very colourful well arranged dancers invokes cheers and anxiety to all those that gather to watch the sighting of the new moon. The Emir riding on a well decorated horse appears with some women fanning him until they reach the spot where the new moon will be sighted.

At abou 5:45pm , all drums and dances will stop and the whole gathering will listen to the two major actors, who will in front of the Emir begin the process of sighting the moon.

The kwarakpalda and Tolba would stand several metres apart, the Tolba would direct the kwarakpalda to ask the Emir’s head wife whether she has seen the moon, and he would respond that he has asked the head wife, but she said she had not seen the moon, and at this point, the master drum beat would be sounded followed by a short Hii!! Ho!! Hii!! Ho!! that would be heard by some around the Emir horse.

Tolba will again direct Kwarakpalda to ask the village heads of all the seven major village units ie, Shani, Buma, Kombo, Gasi, Walama, Gwaskara and Kubo, whether they have sighted the new moon and all would deny seeing or sighting the new moon.

At last, the Tolba would consult with His Royal Highness, the Emir and at that point, the Emir would inform the Tolba to announce that he has sighted the new moon and would point at it hence the Menwara festival commences.

The sighting of the new moon is greeted by spontaneous shout and yelling by the crowd and the lighting of a bonfire by the people of pitila who are traditional community charged with the maintenance of law and order before Menwara festival.

Their lighting of bonfire signifies also that the assignment is over hence the beginning of the relaxing of most sanctions imposed on the communities before Menwara.

Santions imposed before the Menwara includes Bush burning; the Kanakuru culture of environmental conservation to guide against indiscriminate destruction of both plants is clearly seen here.

Fishing is also sanctioned especially, on the major rivers of Hawul Gongola and major ponds at Laraga , Pire, Polgurwa, Tomboli, Gwadumba, Boendiri and Kenape. The sanctions on fishing areas is necessitated by the fact that many fishermen use dangerous means of fishing like poisoning or draining large body of water killing all the fish especially, the young ones.

Sanction is placed on the use of some crops and wild economic tree in order to conserve some crops and some wild economic trees like the palm trees and palm shoots is also lifted before Menwara.

Sanction is as well placed on the blowing of stalk fluke ( Diliko ) is also lifted after sighting the Menwara new moon. Children are particularly keen to get its sanction relaxed as they consider it as musical instrument for their leisure and entertainment.

Menwara As Umbrella For Unity And Avenue For Settling Disputes

According to a prominent son of Shani , Alhaji Musa Inuwa Kubo, the core theme of the Menwara Cultural Festival is to foster unity among its citizens and ensure the sustenance of peace and security.

Kubo said the Emir of Shani uses the occasion to welcome all sons , daughters, and neighbours to the annual cultural festival, adding that the Monarch uses the occasion to urge all of them to be their brothers keepers.

“The Emir will encourage them to always be bold to defend the emirate and be active to avoid laziness so as to be independent and proud member of the community as well as self sustaining.

“ The Emir uses the occasion to also thank Allah for the crops to be harvested and warn the people against extravagance and indiscriminate sale of their crops. He would urge them to be very prudent with their foodstuffs to avoid famine.

“The Emir uses the Menwara Festival to settle various disputes among some communities in the emirate and urge all concerned to be peace loving and guide against any provocation against neighbours,” the former speaker of Borno House of Assembly said.

He said some cultural dances displayed during the festival include the royal band of the Emir with which he personally lead the dance on his well decorated horse alongside his family members.

Hon. Kubo added that the king makers and title holders also join the Emir in the dance which has so many facets showcasing bravery, courage and display of colourful cultural assimilation.

He said another dance is Kekeri dance from Kombo which depicts the kanakuru people of Shani as brave warriors, in addition to showcasing of their major weapons.

He said the appearance of a dressed kekeri dance tells one that he cannot be provoked or challenge his rights, noting that normally the on their horses, the kanakuru defend their land and any threat to their peaceful coexistence.

“Labat Gasi from Gasi is one of Shani’s elaborate cultural dance with lavish display of vibrant performances, led by their district head and village heads with both males and females elegantly dressed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum attended the 2021 Menwara festival, the annual event which signals the lifting of sanctions against fishing, bush-burning, tree-cutting and other activities, which would be ecologically detrimental to the community if practiced indiscriminately.

The Governor who passed night in Shani earlier took part in moon-sighting, which is the pre-festival event that marks the official commencement of Menwara festival. It took place at around 6:00pm at the palace of the Emir of Shani.

In his remarks at the event, Governor Zulum directed the Ministry of Information, Home Affairs and Culture to design a programme that will promote the cultural heritage of the state.

The governor also directed the state Ministry of Education to come up with plans that will inculcate Borno’s cultural heritage to students right from primary schools.

Zulum also noted that his administration within the remaining years of his tenure will focus on five key priority areas, these include, security, healthcare service delivery, agriculture, education and youth.

Ealier addressing citizens during the year’s festival, the Emir of Shani, Alhaji Nasir Mailafiya said the festival was to create awareness to promote unity and peaceful coexistence in Shani communities.

He applauded the Federal and State Governments for the execution of projects in the education, health and roads sectors in Shani.

“Parents and guardians are to enrol their children and wards into schools and actively participate in the annual cultural festival,” he said, warning that there should be no burning of bushes, wastes dumping, social vices and open defecation that could fuel the spread of diseases like cholera,” the Monarch said.