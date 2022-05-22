A memorable weekend took place at the Capital Sports Bar, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja with 5stars Football ushering in the 2022 reboot season. The much anticipated showcase will resume on the 11th of June, with a star-studded, engaging seminar heralding its arrival.

The seminar revolved around the growth and profitability of grassroots football in Nigeria and beyond with a press conference officially announcing the state of the newly expanded 5-7aside football season in the nation.

As earlier highlighted, important personalities including veteran sports administrators and speakers across the world joined the session, as well as panelists who discussed in details the growth and profitability of grassroots football. Various important factors were talked about, ranging from the development of coaches , athletes branding, improved infrastructure, proper age culture and uniformed players training schedules.

In attendance were notable names in the sports industry, Mr Shola Ogunnowo COO, NLO, American Partners Mrs Erika Mitchell & Mr Nicholas of Sports Unlimited Enterprise, CEO Aplus Limited and FIFA agent Phoday Dolley from Atlanta, Mr Dalton Grant 3x Olympian and Board of Director London 2012, Mr AbdulWahab Mohammed- Creative Designer, Kosisi wears, Cmdt. Alistairs Soyode, Owner BenTv Europe and others.

An open draw was anchored by the organizers and teams were grouped in hybrid and knockout orders. The Capital territory became the figurative ‘’group of death’’ as seeded defending champions Suicide Jibril and runner up Theo FC occupied the Capital Territory, where 2019 runner up Trinity Knights and debutants Ibusa FC were grouped together in the Federal Territory.

MerryBet5stars Premier League 2022 expanded season will have 32 teams competing from Abuja and Lagos regions. This commences on June 11th till 30th July in Abuja, while Lagos resumes 13th of August till the 24th of September. An all-exclusive National finals will take place on 1st October in Ibadan, Oyo State and will put the winners of Abuja against the winners of Lagos State.

There will also be raffle draws and giveaways, courtesy of MerrybetSports, where winners will be announced at the aforementioned venue.