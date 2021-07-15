Argentina star Lionel Messi has taken a 50% wage cut to remain at Camp Nou, so the cash-strapped Barcelona would hold on to their super star for another five years.

The Spanish sports outlet on Wednesday, reported that “Messi and Barcelona have reached an agreement for a new five-year deal.

Quoting a source, ESPN said “Messi has taken accepted a significant wage reduction to prolong his stay.”

This comes few days after Messi won Copa America, his first major trophy for the Argentina senior national team. Messi also emerged as the best player of the competition, scoring four goals and making five assists.

President Joan Laporta was, at least, always confident that he could convince the Argentina star to stay, offering him a sporting project that can richen his final years at the club with more trophies and success.

The idea they might lose their captain, their all-time top goalscorer and arguably the greatest player in the history of the game, Lionel Messi, was a real fear for Barcelona.

Technically, they did, with Messi having been a free agent since July 1, and he will continue to be so until he puts pen to paper on the new five-year deal that has been drawn up with Barcelona.