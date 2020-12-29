By Chibuzo Ukaibe |



The South East leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the judgment of the Court of Appeal Abuja which upturned the conviction of the former national publicity secretary of the party, Chief Olisa Metuh, is an indication of hope to Nigerians that believe in constitutional democracy.

PDP in a statement signed by its acting national vice chairman South East, Chief Ali Odefa stated that the appellate court dutifully determined that the judgment that sent Metuh to seven years jail term was a predetermined decision from the depths of Justice Okon Abang’s innermost recess in other to please certain undemocratic forces.

Recall that the Appellate Court quashed the verdict of Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja who sentenced Metuh to seven years jail term.

Reacting however, Odefa noted that Metuh’s 10 months sojourn in the Federal Correctional Centre, Kuje, Abuja was part of the price PDP has to pay towards building a viable democratic nation where the rule of law takes precedence over individual and personal fantasies.

He added that that in building a progressive democratic society, patriots pay heavy prices, even the Supreme price.

He said, “As the party that piloted the affairs of the Nigeria’s transition from military rule to democratic governance, the PDP is not new to the oppressive tactics and nature of anti-democratic forces including using some willing judicial officers to carry out their predetermined ends in the cloak of serving justice.

“We are however, consoled and at the same time given hope by the patriotic conduct and decision of the Court of Appeal which has restored hope in our judicial system. The decision of the Appeal Court also, has once again demonstrated that Nigeria is bigger than individual or clique interests.

“As a party, the PDP is committed to Nigeria’s democratization process and the singular justice served in the case of Chief Olisa Metuh has further strengthened our belief and resolve to make our country work for us, our children and generations to come.”

“We implore Nigerians to keep faith with us as we are determined to lead our people to the promised land, a nation where merit is promoted over mediocrity, a country guided by its own laws and a nation where any citizen can aspire to greatness and achieve it through honest dint of hard work, patriotism and promotion of our collective interest,” he said.