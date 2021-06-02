First posthumous and commemorative centenary anniversary in honour of Dr Michael Iheonukara Okpara, First Republic politician, nationalist and former premier of Eastern Region of Nigeria (1959 -1966) will hold tomorrow at Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Abuja.

The event which has governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, as chief host and the governors of eight other states in the South-East and South-South, formerly part of former Eastern Region of Nigeria, as co-hosts, is expected to be graced by dignitaries which include President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, ministers, senators, House of Assembly members, among others.

A statement issued yesterday by Tobs Agbaegbu, chairman of the Organising Committee for the event stated that the ceremony for ‘M.I. Power’, as Dr Okpara was popularly called by his associates and admirers, will feature, among others, a public lecture on the theme: “Quest for a New Nigeria: The Michael Okpara Leadership Model” to be delivered by Dr Obiora Okonkwo, a political economist and chairman, United Nigeria Airlines.

Other highlights according to the statement will include the unveiling of Michael Okpara Leadership Centre and two books: Okpara biography and Okparanomics, a special publication by renowned economist, Dr. Pius Okigbo, that provides synoptic insights on Dr. Okpara’ administrative prowess as the Premier under whose era the Eastern Region emerged the fastest growing economy in Africa, between 1950s and 1960s.

The event will also feature the presentation of Okpara Leadership Prize to a number of personalities, two Universities and their Vice Chancellors namely: Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) in Abia State and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN.