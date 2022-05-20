The Nigerian Army Special Forces have cleared 14 more suspected Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) camps in in the Lake Chad, top military sources disclosed.

In a major boost, the troops of 198 Special Forces, Nigerian Army, conducted a major fighting patrol in conjunction with the Chadian Forces of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), to clear the strongholds of the terrorists around the axis of Kukawa local government area of Borno State.

According to intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, which was made available to our correspondent, the troops cleared Kangarwa, Alagarno, Daban Masara, Kwatan Daban Masara, Grede, Makar, Daban Karfe, Bulawa, Daban Gajere, Kwatan Garba, Ali Sharafti and Tamfalla (fish market) camps.

The source said that some uncomfirmed number of the terrorists were killed during the troops agressive incursion into the terrorist hideouts as many of them fled, abandoning their belongings and logistics.

The sources added that the ongoing regional combined sustained operations as well as airstrikes and heavy artillary bombardments by troops of Desert Sanity and MNJTF’s Lake Sanity have exerted so much pressure on the terrorists and totally disoriented them.

This, according to the source, was as a result of the aggressive deployment of intelligence, kinetic and non-kinetic onslaught by the Armed Forces in collaboration with the friendly forces of Chad, Niger and Comeroon which have led to the death of many of the terrorists including their top commanders , as well as the total obliteration of their enclaves.

“Many more of the fighters and their families have also given up their arms following intense pressure and the near impossibility of accessing drugs for their wounded Mujahedeens, while the surviving terrorists were forced to fled to established temporary camps in safe places they considered as locations.

“They ran toward the waterways of Daban Masara and are currently hiding at Sabon Tumbu, Tudun Wulgo, Kusuma and Sigir and Marte and Ngala local government areas.

“Other fighters were spotted on boats with their families and logistics while trying to escape through Kaduna Ruwa and Kandahar, located between the axis between Niger and Chad Republic,” said the top intelligence sources.