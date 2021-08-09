Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) has debunked reports that troops were not directed to repel invaders during attacks on some communities in Bassa local government area.

A statement by the military information officer OPSH, Major Ishaku Gaji Takwa, described the report as not only false but baseless.

He said, “This allegation is not only false and baseless but a malicious and futile attempt to once again malign the good work troops of OPSH have been doing to restore normalcy to troubled areas in line with its operational mandate.”

Takwa said the OPSH is committed to safeguarding lives and property in line with global best practices of adhering to rules of engagement (ROE), standard operating procedure (SOP) and respect for fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

He said, “For the records, OPSH deploys in a joint operation involving all security agencies whose mandate is to bring lasting peace on the Plateau and environs.

It is practically impossible to issue out orders to troops and for them not to respond to any distress situation aimed at saving the lives and property of law-abiding citizens considering that they are drawn from all the security agencies, cutting across ethnic, religious divides and under oath to maintain peace and security in the nation. “

“Therefore, the submission that troops have not been given permission to protect communities is not only false but wicked as the mandate of OPSH is explicitly clear on what should be done in an event of such an unfortunate situation in line with the SOP.”