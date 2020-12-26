By Tarkaa David |

The troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have intensified their ground and air operations as part of efforts to forestall bandits activities and to ensure peaceful Yuletide celebrations in the North West.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said while the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships dominate the air space with air patrols and provide close air support for ground troops, the ground troops conducts robust aggressive fighting patrols to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

He noted that two bandits, Usman Ahmed and Mohammed Adamu, voluntarily surrendered to troops on December 24, 2020, following intensified troops activities in Magami general area of Zamfara State.

He said the surrendered bandits led troops to a bush where they had buried some of their weapons and submitted; two AK-47 rifles, 45 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one cutlass and one knife.

In another development, troops arrested two bandits during clearance operation on bandits’ hideouts at Pauwa/Zango Rocks and environs.