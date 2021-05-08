By Tarkaa David |

The Nigerian Army has said a combined team of government security operatives have neutralized 11 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) during a failed attack on a police station in Imo State.

The director, army public relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said the group stormed Orlu town in seven vehicles with intention to attack the compound housing the Area Command and Police Station in Orlu LGA of Imo State.

He said the attackers were resisted by vigilant police personnel at the Area Command and were completely obliterated when a reinforcement team of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force arrived the scene.

The director said the assailants who had been on the radar of the Joint Technical Intelligence Team were said to have come from a Forest Camp in Ideato North LGA of Imo State from where they mobilised and planned the failed attack.

He added that the seven Operational Vehicles used for the attack were demobilised.

He declared that there were no casualties on the side of the security forces.

He urged law abiding citizens in the area to look out for strange persons with gunshot injuries and report same to the nearest security agency for the safety of their communities.

He restated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to a united Nigeria that is safe for all law abiding citizens.

He further urged the general public to support the security forces with useful and timely information that will help eliminate the security threats in their communities.