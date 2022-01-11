Bayelsa State governor Douye Diri has said the officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces deserved more from the government while in active service to the fatherland, describing them as the bastion of national unity.

Governor Diri, who made this assertion while speaking at a special thanksgiving service held in honour of ex-servicemen at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House in Yenagoa, as part of activities lined up for this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, said nothing is enough to quantify the sacrifices they had made and continue to make for the country.

Diri, who spoke through his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, noted that Nigeria was standing as one indivisible nation because of the sacrifices being made by military men despite the pockets of separatist agitations across the country.

According to him, over 80 percent of serving military officers were not living together with their families, leaving the mentorship of their children in the hands of others.

Recalling the killing of about eight soldiers in Zamfara State two days earlier, the Bayelsa governor pointed out that the nation would be doing itself a great disservice if its love for the living and fallen military heroes is limited to just a one-day, yearly remembrance celebration.

He therefore reiterated his earlier call on the National Assembly to come up with a legislation to adequately provide for the care and educational training of children of officers who die in the line of duty.

Governor Diri also restated the need for the eight local government chairmen to put modalities in place to celebrate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day in their various council headquarters of the state.

In his sermon entitled, “Honouring A Life of Sacrifice”, Senior Apostle Michael Makpah, urged people to emulate the life of the biblical Abraham, stressing that anywhere sacrifice is offered, there is the need for honour to be given.

Senior Apostle Makpah noted that members of the Nigerian Armed Forces were driven by love for the country to put their lives on the line for the maintenance of peace, security and territorial integrity of the nation, and therefore must be better appreciated.