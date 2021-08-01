The Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christoper Musa, has said officers and men of their Theatre Command have been unrelenting in their mission to restore lasting peace to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, and other troubled parts of the North-East region.

He said his men, in recent times, have provided the avenue for Borno farmers to return to their farms, business activities to thrive and schools that were shut to be reopened.

Gen Musa, who assumed office as Theatre Commander on June 18, 2021 disclosed this in a live interview on a military radio station in Maiduguri.

In the broadcast which was monitored by PRNigeria, General Musa said: “Operation HADIN KAI, you know it was initially LAFIYA DOLE, but now HADIN KAI, this is to show you we want the synergy, both the civil populace, the military, paramilitary, all joining hands together to make sure that it was a success, I think that is one. And secondly, the operation is going on smoothly as we can see that Maiduguri is getting more vibrant and more activities are coming in and now that there is the rainy season, we are encouraging people to go back to their farms, because once we don’t have food, food will be scarce and we already know the level of poverty and they say ‘a hungry man is an angry man’ and we don’t want people to be angry, because when they are angry, they can do anything when they are hungry.

“So, we are providing that avenue for people to go back to their farms, markets to thrive and schools to resume. The University of Maiduguri resumed recently and this is to show people that the confidence is gradually coming back. It is not yet uhuru, but we are working towards it and we will continue to put in our best to ensure that we provide that atmosphere for everybody to go about his lawful business.”

The Theatre Commander also explained why the number of checkpoints have also reduced in Maiduguri town.

He said: “So, you see like you said, initially the number of checkpoints between here and Damaturu, gradually we are easing them and even within the town, before there used to be checkpoints almost everywhere but you can see that has eased up gradually.

“The remaining ones are just a matter of time. So, as we progress we will reduce this, even our presence with time you will find out that you will not see more of us, the civil authorities like the police, immigration, customs, those are the ones that will continue to operate and once we do that, until we get to that level, you will still see us gradually.”

According to him, there is now a complete synergy between the Army, Air Force, Navy and the Police, which is yielding success in the ongoing anti-terrorism war in North-East.