BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA, Bauchi

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdukadir Mohammed has enjoined judicial arm of government in the state to establish a robust judicial and administrative framework to administer justice that will minimise congestion in correctional centres across the state.

Speaking when he hosted members of the judiciary including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the state on a Ramadan breakfast in Bauchi yesterday, the governor

said to achieve that, his administration will continue to work with the judiciary by creating an enabling environment required for effective and efficient administration of justice.

He expressed concern over increased number of gender based violence, crime and criminality as well as other social vices, and called on critical stakeholders to join hands in ensuring speedy dispensation of Justice.

He said, “I am very excited to host members of the judiciary family

today for iftar. I must say on behalf of the executive, we are enjoying support and collaboration with the other two arms of government which makes it possible for us to do all the developmental projects that we are doing in Bauchi.”

The governor called for continued understanding and collaboration between the three arms of government in the state to enable the executive provide the needed infrastructure and services to the citizens of the state.