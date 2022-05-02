The Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (NMCO) has been rated the best in “Digital Innovation in the federal government” 5th.ng Award category for the year 2022.

According to a press statement signed by NMCO’s head of press, Sade Fatoke, the Mining Cadastre Office won the accolade in a recent Award Night held by Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA).

NIRA, a non-governmental body established by the order of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to manage Nigeria’s country code, presented the award to the best portal of the federal government with excellent user experience which promotes innovation and local content development with the .ng domain name.

The MCO won the award ahead of other nominated organisations like Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Federal Road Safety Commission ( FRSC), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), the statement indicated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director-general of Mining Cadastre Office, Engr. Obadiah Simon Nkom who received the award for his Agency, stated that the award was a call for Mining Cadastre to always work with more commitment to be able to achieve greater feats like the NIRA Award.

“The reward for hard work is always more work. I will say this award is a call for more dedication and commitment for MCO to continue until the government’s desire for the Agency and the sector is fulfilled”.

“We will remain committed to professionalism and we can only improve on this achievement and many more so that MCO can be the gateway to economic diversification as well as boost government’s revenue,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT