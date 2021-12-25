The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has allayed fears among Nigerians, especially residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over a reported planned attack on Abuja, saying there was no cause for alarm.

“There aren’t any threats to the safety and security of Abuja. Abuja is secure and very safe. If there was a leak, it could just be an operational alert that does not require any worry or concern.

“The Security Council as mandated us to assure Nigerians of the safety of their security and enduring peace for the period of the festivities.

“The message of the Security Council, through you to Nigerians, is that all measures for the safety and security of the Nigerian people and Nigeria are in place for a successful and happy celebration of the yuletide,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the inspector-general of police, Alkali Baba Usman, has disclosed that some of the terrorists that carried out the rocket attacks on Maiduguri have been eliminated.

The IGP disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the Security Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to the IGP, who briefed along with the minister of interior, though the government and the security circle were particularly concerned about the rocket attacks, the target of the terrorists was defeated by security forces.

He said, “Yes, it has been done before and it has also been done even after that some of those who must have planned and thrown those rockets have been taken out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their launching into major towns, their launch in Maiduguri is a serious concern and it has been seriously checkmated and there are efforts to continuously checkmate it.

“What they did yesterday, yes they have done it, but to a large extent they have not achieved much of what they intended to achieve because of the situation that the security, particularly the military, put in place”, he said.

The IGP also said President Buhari asked the security chiefs not to spare any terrorist or criminal.

“The marching orders are always the same, you have even told Nigerians the marching orders of the president. It has always been the same; there is no space, there is no tolerance to any threat to security.

“There is no sparing of any terrorist and there must be an intelligence gathering, there must be proactive prevention of crime and there must be checkmating of all those that are involved in criminal activities, whether it be terrorism, banditry or armed robbery or whatever and that is what we are trying to do to the best of our knowledge and ability”, he said.