Minister of Youth and sports development, Sunday Dare has assured that Nigeria would continue to support eligible candidates to aspire for and occupy positions in world, regional and continental sporting bodies.

The minister made this assertion following the election of former President of the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation, Enitan Oshodi as the Deputy President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF).

“Congratulations to Mr Enitan Oshodi, Congratulations to Nigerian sports family on the election of a committed, passionate Nigerian as Deputy President of ATTF. This is a well deserved victory coming shortly after another Nigerian was elected to the Weightlifting body. This honour is not just for Oshodi, but Nigeria and the table Tennis family’.

‘’This is in line with our vision to play a key role in sports politics, just as our athletes are dominant on the field. This is a great moment for our sports and it can only get better. We shall continue to support eligible candidates to vie for positions in sporting bodies to protect the interest and welfare of our athletes.

‘’I’m so excited that Nigerian sports profile is on the rise again in International sport politics, just like on the field”, he concluded.

Oshodi was elected as Deputy President of African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) at the virtual general assembly held on Saturday June 5 while Egypt’s Khaled El-Salhy was re-elected as President for this term.Their tenure runs from 2021 to 2024.