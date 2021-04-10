By Ejike Ejike, Abuja |

The minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has expressed dissatisfaction with CCECC for the slow pace of work on the Lagos to Ibadan railline.

The minister, who spoke on the sideline of the inspection tour of the project, said: “I am sick and tired of CCECC and that is why I asked them to see us on Wednesday. Although most of the things remaining are minor and it cannot delay the movement of goods. They have promised to finish by the end of the month. I believed them but I want them to reiterate that.”

He further said: “the consultant company, Team, has also complained that they don’t go by their work plan and this will not happen going forward.

“But when we start Ibadan-Kano rail it would be a different ball game and we will ensure they keep to plan.

For Ibadan to Kano, everybody must go according to work plan both in terms of payment, construction, inspection and everything.”

The minister also said the pace of work has slowed down, wondering that “we agreed with them that we will commission this April but who will commission this kind of thing?”

On the date of commissioning the project, he said: “If you look at level of work, we cannot ask the president to commission this, but ones we give CCECC definite time I know they will speed up. There are some minor things they still need to put in place but it’s taking them time to do that, some of those things should not take more than a day or two to put in place, so I am not so worried.

“We are trying to get appointment from the office of the President for the date of commissioning. Once they give us date, we will make the public know. There are a lot of things involved in bringing the president to commission the project.”

On the Ibadan – Kano rail project, Amaechi said the ministry was waiting for China Exim Bank to disburse the loan.