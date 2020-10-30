BY IBRAHIM ABDULAZEEZ SULEIMAN, Abuja

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Zubairu Dada has urged citizens to remain united in the wake of crises in the country.

Dada made the call when he met with critical stakeholders in Minna, the Niger State Capital as part of the ongoing stabilization efforts of the Federal and State Governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting brought together Traditional rulers, Religious Leaders, Legislators, Politicians as well as Youth and Women groups was aimed at engaging and listening to different stakeholders as parts of efforts to promote peace, security and corporate existence of Nigeria as one indivisible entity.

In a statement by his SA Media, Ibrahim Aliyu, the Minister who described the meeting as timely considering the wide-spread ENDSARS protests across the country said it would go a long way in addressing some of the challenges that made the youth to take to the streets.

He said although the initiators of the ENDSARS protest have genuine intention, the protest was however hijacked by Hoodlums who seized the opportunity to steal and destroyed both public and private properties.

The Minister while thanking Niger State Youth for not using the protests to cause havoc in the State maintained that the Federal government is fully aware of their challenges and is totally committed to addressing them.

He therefore promised to take all their grievances to Mr President and other appropriate channels for urgent attention.

Ambassador Dada said the Federal Government has shown commitment to the EndSARS protesters by immediately scrapping the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS and accepting to look into the five other demands made by the youth during the protests.

The Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammad Ketso said the State was in full support of the reform of the Nigerian Police Force but that the calls for the reform must be done in peace.

Alhaji Ketso who commended youths in the State for their maturity throughout the period of the protests, however, stressed the need for the Federal Government to come to the aid of the state especially in the areas of roads, power and the immediate take off of the Hydro Electric Power Development Commission HYPADEC.