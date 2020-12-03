The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has charged the Flying Eagles to make Nigeria proud by winning the WAFU competition in Cotonou, Benin.

Speaking during a visit to the team’s training in Abuja, Dare said, “The Flying Eagles have always made us proud. Go there and make Nigerians proud. We believe you are young, talented and determined. Your coaches have impacted much on you, go there and come back victorious ”

The team is expected to depart for the competition on Friday via Lagos.

The team will play their first match against Cote d’ Ivoire on Sunday.