By RICHARD NDOMA |

Minister of State for Power, Prince Godwin Agba, Friday commissioned a 60kWP solar hybrid mini grid electricity project at Okangha Mkpasi community in Cross River State.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister charged the community to take ownership of the project so as to protect it from vandals.

Agba said with electricity, a lot could be achieved by rural dwellers and urged the community members to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for remembering their area.

“If you take care of the project, more will come to your community. If you allow vandals to damage the project, none will come to your village again,” Agba said.

He urged the people of Okangha Mkpasi to take advantage of the intervention to better their lives and improve the status of the community.

In his remarks, the managing director of Rural Electricity Project, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, who was represented by the Executive Director Technical Services, Engr. Barks Sajou, while responding to appeal by the community locals to extend electricity to some remote places, assured of the agency’s willingness to look at the potentials for expanding the programme.

Chief Egan Anohobi, who spoke on behalf of Okangha Mkpasi, thanked Buhari for extending a hand of fellowship to their community.